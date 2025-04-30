NASA Captures 'Mysterious Orb' Near Sun, Internet Thinks It's a UFO

NASA has recently shared a remarkable video captured by its Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), showing the Moon moving in front of the Sun in a rare event known as a “lunar transit.” The video, taken from space, shows the Moon as a dark circle crossing the bright Sun. This event, lasting about 30 minutes, is visible only from space and not from Earth. The SDO has been observing the Sun for over 15 years, providing important data about solar activity.

Social Media Users’ Thinks It's a UFO

As soon as the video was released, it quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of online reactions. Some social media users speculated that the object shown in the video was not the Moon, but instead a UFO. They pointed out that the object appeared to stop, hover for a moment, move closer to the Sun, and then disappear, which led to various conspiracy theories about its nature.

A few users even linked the event to recent power outages in Spain, France, and Portugal, suggesting that the mysterious object might be connected to these incidents. The online frenzy was filled with debates and questions, with many wondering if there was more to the story.

NASA Clears Up UFO Speculation: It's Just the Moon

However, NASA has clarified that the object in the video is indeed the Moon, not a UFO. The lunar transit occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the spacecraft, blocking part of the Sun’s light. This phenomenon can only be observed from space and is entirely different from a solar eclipse, which can be seen from Earth. The event is a normal celestial occurrence, and NASA’s SDO regularly records such events to help scientists study the Sun’s behavior.

NASA explained that lunar transits are an important part of their mission to understand solar activity. The observatory continuously captures detailed images and videos of the Sun, providing valuable insights into solar phenomena such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections.

A G4-Class Geomagnetic Storm

In addition to the lunar transit, NASA’s SDO also recorded significant solar activity earlier this month, including powerful solar flares that led to a G4-class geomagnetic storm. This storm created major problems, including a total power outage in Puerto Rico, which affected over 1.4 million people. Scientists say that solar storms like this can send massive amounts of energy toward Earth, which can overload power grids and disrupt communication systems.