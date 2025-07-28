NASA-ISRO Joint Satellite NISAR to Be Launched on 30th July: Here's What You Need to Know

NASA-ISRO's joint satellite NISAR is all set to be launched on July 30th at 5:40 pm from India's spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The space agency confirmed the launch schedule through an official announcement stating, “NISAR is mounted. GSLV-F16 systems checked. Liftoff in 2 days! Join us LIVE as GSLV-F16 lifts NISAR into orbit.”

What Do We Know About NISAR?

NISAR represents a pioneering collaboration between NASA and ISRO, marking the first dual-frequency radar imaging mission of its kind. The 2,392-kilogram satellite carries advanced L-band and S-band Synthetic Aperture Radar systems designed to capture high-resolution observations of Earth's surface.

The mission will provide comprehensive data on land and ice deformations, ecosystem changes, and oceanic patterns, with a revisit cycle of 12 days to monitor dynamic environmental processes.

The satellite's configuration combines technological contributions from both space agencies. ISRO has developed the S-band radar system, spacecraft bus, and launch vehicle, while NASA has provided the L-band radar and large deployable antenna system. During its five-year operational life, NISAR will follow a sun-synchronous polar orbit at 747 kilometers altitude, systematically mapping the planet's surface with unprecedented detail.

The Major Mission Configuration is detailed below:

The workshare of NASA and ISRO is as shown below:

Why Will It Not Work For 90 Days In Space?

Following its launch, the satellite will undergo a crucial 90-day commissioning phase before commencing full scientific operations. This period will be dedicated to system checks, instrument calibration, and performance validation to ensure optimal functionality of the sophisticated radar systems.

The mission's open data policy will make its observations freely available to the global scientific community, supporting research in climate science, disaster management, and environmental monitoring.