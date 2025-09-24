NASA Plans Artemis III Moon Landing in 2027: First Human Step on Lunar Surface in 55 Year

The 10-day mission will send four astronauts on a journey around the Moon and back, marking humanity’s closest approach to the lunar surface since Apollo 17 in 1972.



“This is a crucial step toward putting humans back on the Moon,” NASA said, underscoring that Artemis II will validate systems needed for future lunar landings.



The mission was initially expected to launch in 2024 but was delayed after engineers found that the Orion capsule’s heat shield was charred more severely than expected during the uncrewed Artemis I test flight in November 2022. Hydrogen leak issues were also resolved to ensure crew safety.



Artemis II Will Pave the Way for a Lunar Landing

While Artemis II will not land on the Moon, it is designed as a crewed test flight to prove NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the Orion spacecraft, and mission operations. The success of Artemis II is a prerequisite for Artemis III, the mission that will put humans back on the lunar surface in 2027.



NASA officials stressed, “Safety remains our top priority,” calling Artemis II a “stepping stone toward Artemis III.”



Artemis III: First Human Moon Landing Since 1972

Artemis III is currently planned for 2027 and will be the first mission to land astronauts on the Moon’s South Pole, a region that has never been explored by humans. The landing site is of huge scientific interest because of its permanently shadowed craters that may contain water ice, potentially a game-changer for future deep-space exploration.



NASA’s Orion spacecraft will ferry astronauts to lunar orbit, where it will dock with SpaceX’s Starship Human Landing System (HLS). Two astronauts will transfer to Starship for descent to the surface, while the remaining two will stay in orbit aboard Orion. After about 6.5 days of surface exploration, the crew will reunite and head back to Earth.



SpaceX’s Starship Is Critical and a Risk

SpaceX’s Starship plays a pivotal role in Artemis III’s success, but its readiness is one of the biggest variables in meeting the 2027 timeline. As per reports, NASA’s Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel (ASAP) has warned that there is “every chance” Starship may not be ready on time.



When SpaceX won the NASA contract, the plan was to attempt a lunar landing by 2024. Several delays and the complexity of Starship’s refueling system have pushed the schedule back.