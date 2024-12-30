NASA's BIG Warning: Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on December 31 – What You Need to Know | Image: AI Generated

New Delhi: NASA has issued a public alert about a house-sized asteroid, 2024 AV2, set to make a close pass by Earth on December 31, 2024, at 9:17 AM IST, just before the New Year. The asteroid, which is 53 feet wide, will travel at a speed of 28,227 km/h and come within 2,580,000 kilometers of Earth—about 6.7 times the distance between Earth and the Moon.

Asteroid 2024 AV2 is part of the Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) group, which orbit close to Earth and attract scientific attention. While its size is notable, it does not qualify as a “potentially hazardous asteroid,” a classification reserved for objects larger than 492 feet that pass within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth.

Is AV2 Dangerous?

NASA assured that 2024 AV2 poses no threat to Earth despite its close approach. In the unlikely event that such an asteroid enters Earth's atmosphere, it would likely disintegrate due to friction, causing little to no damage. However, ongoing monitoring is essential, as even small changes in an asteroid's path could present future risks.

Although 2024 AV2 poses no threat, its close approach emphasizes the need for vigilant tracking of celestial objects to protect Earth. Such events offer valuable opportunities for scientists to study asteroids, improve monitoring systems, and enhance planetary defense capabilities.