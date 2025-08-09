NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Splashes Down In Pacific After 5-Month ISS Mission

California: NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean after successfully concluding its 5-month stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The Crew-10 astronauts, comprising US members Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan's Takuya Onishi, and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, ended their 146-day space sojourn with a thrilling descent back to Earth on Saturday.

After departing the ISS, the astronauts embarked on an around 18-hour journey back to Earth, culminating in a splashdown into the Pacific Ocean off the Southern California coast. The SpaceX Dragon capsule, carrying the crew, splashed down at 3.33 pm local time on Saturday, bringing an end to their remarkable space exploration. During their time on the ISS, the Crew-10 astronauts conducted over 200 critical and time-sensitive research experiments, including studies on plant growth and cell behaviour in microgravity environments.

New Crew Arrives At ISS

As the Crew-10 astronauts returned to Earth, a new group of astronauts arrived at the ISS, marking the continuation of ongoing research and collaboration among international space crews. US astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan's Kimiya Yui, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov boarded the station for a six-month mission, ensuring the ISS remains a hub of scientific discovery and exploration.

The successful conclusion of the Crew-10 mission was another feat in NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which partners with private industry to facilitate regular ISS staffing. The program has enabled the US space agency to advance its scientific research capabilities, fostering innovation and pushing the boundaries of human knowledge.

Replacements Of Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore

The Crew-10 astronauts launched in March as replacements for NASA's Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who were initially assigned to Boeing's Starliner spacecraft for a short test flight. However, due to malfunctions, Starliner was deemed unsafe for the return journey, and NASA ordered it to return empty. Wilmore and Williams were subsequently switched to SpaceX and left the ISS soon after McClain and her crew arrived.

Before departing the ISS, McClain reflected on the mission's importance, asserting the importance of collaboration and exploration. "We want this mission, our mission, to be a reminder of what people can do when we work together, when we explore together," she said, acknowledging the tumultuous times on Earth. McClain also expressed her excitement to do nothing for a couple of days, once back home in Houston, while her crewmates looked forward to enjoying hot showers and juicy burgers.

The mission marked another milestone for SpaceX, as it was the company's third Pacific splashdown with people on board and the first for a NASA crew in 50 years. Elon Musk's company switched capsule returns from Florida to California's coast earlier this year to reduce the risk of debris falling on populated areas. Back-to-back private crews were the first to experience Pacific homecomings.

The last time NASA astronauts returned to the Pacific from space was during the 1975 Apollo-Soyuz mission, a historic detente meet-up of Americans and Soviets in orbit.

Pushing The Boundaries Of Space Exploration

The successful return of the astronauts is a new era in space exploration, where private companies like SpaceX play a crucial role in advancing human knowledge and capabilities. As NASA continues to rely on its commercial partners to ferry astronauts to and from the ISS, the agency is paving the way for a future where space travel becomes more accessible and sustainable.