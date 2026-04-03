NASA Shares Stunning Earth Images From Artemis II Mission

Washington DC, US: NASA has released breathtaking high-resolution images of Earth, captured from the Orion capsule as the Artemis II astronauts continue their journey to the Moon.

The space agency shared the images on its official X handle, giving the world a rare perspective of our planet from beyond.

In its post, NASA said, "Good morning, world! We have spectacular new high-resolution images of our home planet, all of us looking back through the Orion capsule window at our Artemis II astronauts as they continue their journey to the Moon."

The images showcase Earth in its full splendour, featuring vivid blues of oceans, earthy browns of land, and even a striking green aurora illuminating the atmosphere. "We see our home planet as a whole, lit up in spectacular blues and browns. A green aurora even lights up the atmosphere. That's us, together, watching as our astronauts make their journey to the Moon," NASA added.

Advertisement

The release comes as part of NASA's broader Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon and establish a sustainable presence there. Artemis II is the first crewed mission in the program, following the uncrewed Artemis I test flight that successfully circled the Moon in 2022.

Astronauts aboard Artemis II are expected to carry out a series of tests in lunar orbit, helping pave the way for future missions that will include landing on the lunar surface. High-resolution imagery like these not only provides a stunning view for people on Earth but also assists scientists in observing atmospheric and environmental phenomena from space.

Advertisement

NASA's social media post has garnered attention worldwide, with followers praising the clarity of the images and the sense of unity they evoke. For many, seeing Earth from the perspective of astronauts serves as a reminder of the planet's fragility and the shared responsibility to protect it.