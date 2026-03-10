600-Kg NASA Satellite To Crash Back To Earth Today: What Is 'Van Allen Probe A', Are Humans At Risk?

600-Kg NASA Satellite To Crash Back To Earth Today: What Is 'Van Allen Probe A' And Are Humans At Risk? | Image: X

NASA’s Van Allen Probe A, a 600-kilogram (1,323-pound) satellite that spent nearly 14 years studying the most hazardous regions of near-Earth space, is expected to crash back into the atmosphere today.

While the headline of a crashing satellite often sparks concern, NASA officials and the U.S. Space Force have assured the public that the risk to human life is exceedingly low.

What Is Van Allen Probe A?

Launched in August 2012 alongside its twin, Probe B, the Van Allen Probes (originally called the Radiation Belt Storm Probes) were designed for a high-stakes mission: to fly directly through the Van Allen radiation belts.

These are two doughnut-shaped rings of intense radiation trapped by Earth’s magnetic field. For seven years, the probes provided unprecedented data on how solar storms and space weather influence these belts.

Their findings have been critical for helping engineers design electronics that can survive intense radiation, providing data to help NASA plan safer trajectories for crewed missions.

Improving our ability to predict solar events that could knock out power grids or GPS systems on Earth. The mission officially ended in 2019 after the spacecraft exhausted its fuel.

Before being deactivated, mission controllers lowered their orbits to ensure they would eventually re-enter and burn up, preventing the creation of long-term space debris.

Are Humans At Risk?

The short answer is- highly unlikely. According to the latest predictions from the U.S. Space Force, the satellite is slated to re-enter at approximately 7:45 p.m. EDT tonight, with a standard margin of error.

While the 600-kg craft is substantial, NASA expects that the vast majority of it will incinerate due to the extreme heat generated by friction during re-entry.

"The risk of harm coming to anyone on Earth is low, approximately 1 in 4,200," NASA stated in a recent update. This "1 in 4,200" figure represents the probability that a piece of debris could strike anyone on the planet.

Given that 70% of the Earth’s surface is covered by water and much of the remaining land is unpopulated, surviving fragments are most likely to land in the open ocean.

Why Is It Coming Down Now?

Interestingly, the probes were originally expected to stay in orbit until 2034. However, the current solar cycle has been significantly more active than predicted.

Increased solar activity causes Earth’s atmosphere to expand, creating more drag on low-orbiting satellites.