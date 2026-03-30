NASA’s Artemis 2: When and Where to Watch Historic Crewed Moon Mission

NASA is gearing up for a landmark moment in space exploration with the Artemis 2 mission, currently scheduled for launch on April 1.

The mission will mark the first crewed journey around the Moon in over five decades, drawing global attention.

When will Artemis 2 launch?

Artemis 2 is set to lift off at 6:24 p.m. EDT (2224 GMT) on April 1 from Launch Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will be carried aboard NASA’s powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

The space agency has a two-hour launch window, extending until 8:24 p.m. EDT. In case of delays due to weather or technical issues, backup launch opportunities are available daily from April 1 to April 6, with an additional window on April 30.

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Where to watch Artemis 2 live?

NASA will livestream the launch across multiple platforms, making it accessible worldwide. Viewers can watch the mission live on:

NASA’s official website

NASA+ streaming service

YouTube

Streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime

Additionally, coverage will also be available on Space.com and the VideoFromSpace YouTube channel.

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When to Watch?

NASA has planned extensive coverage for the launch day:

7:45 a.m. EDT: Fueling coverage of the SLS rocket with expert commentary

12:50 p.m. EDT: Full launch countdown coverage begins

6:24 p.m. EDT: Scheduled liftoff

~2.5 hours after liftoff (9–11 p.m. EDT): Post-launch press conference

NASA is also offering 24/7 livestream views of the launch pad in the lead-up to liftoff, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at prelaunch preparations.

Meet the Crew

NASA has selected a four-member crew representing both experience and historic milestones:

Reid Wiseman (Commander): A former Navy test pilot and ex-chief astronaut with 165 days in space Victor Glover (Pilot): A veteran astronaut who flew on NASA’s Crew-1 mission Christina Koch (Mission Specialist): Record-holder for the longest continuous spaceflight by a woman (328 days) Jeremy Hansen (Mission Specialist): A Canadian Space Agency astronaut on his first spaceflight

The mission will be historic in multiple ways. Koch will become the first woman to travel to the Moon’s vicinity, Glover the first person of colour to do so, and Hansen the first non-American astronaut on a lunar mission.

Mission Overview: Around the Moon and Back

Artemis 2 will send four astronauts on a roughly 10-day journey around the Moon aboard the Orion spacecraft.

Unlike future missions, the crew will not land on the lunar surface but will orbit the Moon before returning safely to Earth, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.

The mission builds on the success of Artemis I, the uncrewed test flight conducted in 2022, and will be the first time astronauts fly aboard both the SLS rocket and Orion capsule together.

Artemis 2 is a crucial step in NASA’s Artemis programme, which aims to establish a sustained human presence on the Moon. The mission will test key systems required for deep-space travel, paving the way for future missions that include lunar landings and eventual crewed journeys to Mars.