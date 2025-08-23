National Space Day 2025: ISRO’s Upcoming Big Missions, From Gaganyaan to Bharatiya Antariksha Station

New Delhi: As India celebrates National Space Day 2025 on August 23, the nation reflects on its growing achievements in space exploration. The day marks the second anniversary of ISRO’s historic Chandrayaan-3 soft landing on the Moon’s south pole, a feat that made India the first country to reach this region successfully.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) continues its momentum with a series of major missions scheduled over the coming years, further strengthening India’s presence in global space science.

Why August 23 is Celebrated as National Space Day?

National Space Day was first declared in 2023 to commemorate the Vikram Lander's soft landing on the Moon during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. It was a groundbreaking moment that placed India among the leading space powers.

In 2025, ISRO also marked another milestone by sending its first astronaut, Shubhanshu Shukla, to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this National Space Day also praised Shubhanshu Shukla stating he filled every Indian with pride.

"We have also become the fourth country in the world to have the capability of docking and undocking in space. Just 3 days ago, I met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. He filled every Indian with pride by hoisting the tricolour on the International Space Station...We are also going to prepare India's astronaut pool. Today on Space Day, I invite my young friends to join this astronaut pool to give wings to India's dreams." he wrote in his post on X.

ISRO’s Upcoming Missions: Timeline

ISRO has laid out an ambitious roadmap for the next decade. From human spaceflight to planetary exploration, here’s a look at the key missions on the horizon:

1. Gaganyaan-2

Type: Human Spaceflight (uncrewed test)

Launch: Mid-2025

This second test mission will validate ISRO's crew module, life support systems, and avionics. It prepares the ground for India’s first human spaceflight.

2. Venus Orbiter Mission (Shukrayaan)

Type: Planetary Exploration

Launch: Late 2025

India's first mission to Venus will study its atmosphere, surface, and climate history to better understand the planet’s transformation and relevance to Earth-like evolution.

3. Mars Orbiter Mission 2 (Mangalyaan-2)

Type: Planetary Exploration

Launch: 2026

This follow-up to the highly successful Mangalyaan-1 mission aims to study the Martian surface, atmosphere, and climate with upgraded instruments.

4. Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (with JAXA)

Type: Lunar Exploration

Launch: 2026

In partnership with Japan’s space agency JAXA, this mission will explore the Moon’s south pole for water ice and geological studies.

5. Gaganyaan-3

Type: Crewed Spaceflight

Launch: 2026

This mission will send Indian astronauts into space, making India the fourth nation to achieve independent human spaceflight.

6. Chandrayaan-4

Type: Lunar Sample Return

Launch: 2028

India’s most advanced lunar mission will collect and return Moon samples, a significant leap in scientific research and lunar exploration.

7. Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS)

Type: Space Station

Launch: 2028–2035

The BAS will be India’s own space station, supporting 15–20 day astronaut missions and enabling long-term research in microgravity.

8. AstroSat-2

Type: Astronomy & Astrophysics

Launch: To Be Announced

A successor to India’s first space observatory, AstroSat-2 will carry advanced instruments to study stars, galaxies, and cosmic radiation.

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan noted that from 2015 to 2025, India has completed twice the number of missions compared to the previous decade. “Progress has been phenomenal and exponential,” he said at a recent press briefing.

With growing partnerships such as the lunar mission with JAXA and the Axiom ISS mission ISRO is committed to fostering international collaboration and private sector participation in space technology.