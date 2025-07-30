NISAR Launch LIVE: NASA-ISRO Earth Observation Satellite Launched from Sriharikota

NISAR Launch LIVE | Image: NASA

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR), an Earth observation satellite, today. The liftoff took place at 5:40 PM from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, using the GSLV-F16 rocket.

NISAR Launch LIVE: Livestreaming Link

The choice of the GSLV rocket over the more frequently used PSLV is due to NISAR's substantial weight, as it will be placed into a Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit. This mission marks a significant milestone, being the first hardware collaboration between the Indian and US space agencies, with each contributing a unique radar system for the satellite.