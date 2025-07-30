NASA-ISRO's NISAR Satellite, World's Most Powerful Earth Navigation Radar, Launched From Sriharikota

Updated 31 July 2025 at 14:15 IST
Science: ISRO-NASA co-launched Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission. A landmark collaboration between the United States and India, designed to revolutionise how we monitor and understand our planet.
The NISAR mission satellite was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. It lifted off aboard the GSLV Mk II rocket at 5:40 PM IST on July 30, 2025.
NISAR Mission Overview
NISAR's Objectives
NISAR will provide critical insights into, land & ice deformation. It will detect millimeter-scale shifts due to earthquakes, volcanoes, landslides, and subsidence.
NISAR satellite will monitor ecosystem that will track forest biomass, wetland changes, and crop growth cycles.
The satellite will help in mapping ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica, monitoring sea ice and mountain glaciers.
Scientists will also observes aquifer depletion, hydrocarbon reservoir shifts, and urban subsidence.
NASA–ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission costs around $1.5 billion (₹13,000 crore), making it the most expensive Earth observation satellite ever built.
First Of Its Kind
NISAR, a first-of-its-kind collaboration between NASA and ISRO that will help in disaster management. Satellite will assist in early detection of seismic activity, landslides, and infrastructure risks.
Data collected by NISAR will play a crucial role across diverse fields from advancing climate research by monitoring glacial retreat, rising sea levels, and enhancing agriculture through insights into crop health, soil moisture, and land use dynamics.
India-US Collaboration
NISAR mission symbolises a powerful scientific amalgamation between two strong nations. The mission will ease in monitoring near real-time Earth data, empowering researchers, policymakers, and disaster relief agencies worldwide.
Published 30 July 2025 at 17:52 IST