'Ooh, Now You're Letting Go': Artemis II Crew Jam To Denzel Curry's 'Tokyo Drifting' As They Begin Journey Home

A day after making history with the first crewed lunar flyby in over half a century, the four Artemis II astronauts aboard NASA's Orion spacecraft woke up to hip-hop track ‘Tokyo Drifting’ by Denzel Curry and Glass Animals. The song marked the crew's first morning on the homeward leg of their 10-day journey.

NASA shared the moment on X with the caption, “Ooh, now you're letting go…As our Artemis II astronauts prepare to leave the lunar sphere of influence and return to Earth's gravitational pull, they listened to 'Tokyo Drifting,' by Denzel Curry and Glass Animals, as their wakeup song.”

US rapper Denzel Curry was excited to hear that his song was played deep in space. In a post on X, he said, "Even Aliens F**k with my Shit! First Rapper Played in SPACE N****!"