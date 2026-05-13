PCOS Renamed PMOS: Why the Hormonal Disorder Affecting 44 Million Indian Women Has a New Identity

PCOS- the hormonal condition widely associated with irregular periods, acne, weight gain, pelvic pain, and excess facial hair - has officially been renamed Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) after a 14-year global scientific effort led by Monash University. The move is being described as one of the biggest terminology shifts in women’s healthcare in recent years, with experts saying the older name failed to capture the true complexity of the disorder.

For millions of women, especially in India where nearly 44 million women are estimated to be affected, the renaming is expected to improve awareness, diagnosis, treatment, and reduce stigma around the condition.

Why PCOS Was Renamed to PMOS

Medical researchers argued for years that the term “Polycystic Ovary Syndrome” was misleading because the condition is not just about ovarian cysts. In fact, many women diagnosed with PCOS do not even have cysts.

Instead, the disorder affects multiple systems in the body, including:

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Hormones

Metabolism

Reproductive health

Mental wellbeing

Skin health

The newly adopted name - Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) - was chosen to better reflect these wider health impacts.

Polyendocrine refers to widespread hormonal imbalance

Metabolic highlights insulin resistance, obesity, cholesterol problems, and diabetes risk

Ovarian recognises reproductive and ovulation-related symptoms

The renaming process involved global surveys, expert panels, workshops, and consultations with more than 14,000 patients and healthcare professionals worldwide.

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India Among the Worst-Affected Countries

India carries one of the world’s heaviest burdens of PMOS.

A major study coordinated by the Indian Council of Medical Research found that around 19.3% of reproductive-age women in India are affected — nearly one in every five women.

The prevalence is even higher in some regions:

Kashmir has reported rates touching 30–35%

Urban centres like Delhi NCR and Mumbai show rising cases linked to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets

Studies among college-going women in Delhi NCR found prevalence around 17.4%

Global disease burden data also shows India has witnessed one of the steepest rises in cases across South Asia in recent decades.

More Than a Reproductive Disorder

Doctors say PMOS is often misunderstood as only a fertility or menstrual issue. However, women with the condition may face increased risks of:

Type 2 diabetes

High blood pressure

Fatty liver disease

Depression and anxiety

Sleep disorders

Cardiovascular disease

Symptoms vary significantly, which is one reason diagnosis is frequently delayed. Some women experience irregular periods, while others struggle more with acne, facial hair growth, sudden weight gain, or mood-related symptoms.

Experts believe the new name could encourage a more comprehensive treatment approach that focuses on metabolic and hormonal health alongside reproductive care.

What Happens Next

The transition from PCOS to PMOS is expected to happen gradually across healthcare systems, medical education, research frameworks, and public health campaigns worldwide.

Doctors say the change is not just about medical terminology. It is about correcting decades of misunderstanding around one of the most common hormonal disorders affecting women globally.