PCOS Renamed PMOS: Why the Hormonal Disorder Affecting 44 Million Indian Women Has a New Identity
PCOS has been renamed PMOS after 14 years of global research. The new name highlights hormonal and metabolic issues beyond the ovaries. India, with 44 million affected women, faces one of the world’s highest burdens.
- Science News
- 3 min read
PCOS- the hormonal condition widely associated with irregular periods, acne, weight gain, pelvic pain, and excess facial hair - has officially been renamed Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) after a 14-year global scientific effort led by Monash University. The move is being described as one of the biggest terminology shifts in women’s healthcare in recent years, with experts saying the older name failed to capture the true complexity of the disorder.
For millions of women, especially in India where nearly 44 million women are estimated to be affected, the renaming is expected to improve awareness, diagnosis, treatment, and reduce stigma around the condition.
Why PCOS Was Renamed to PMOS
Medical researchers argued for years that the term “Polycystic Ovary Syndrome” was misleading because the condition is not just about ovarian cysts. In fact, many women diagnosed with PCOS do not even have cysts.
Instead, the disorder affects multiple systems in the body, including:
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- Hormones
- Metabolism
- Reproductive health
- Mental wellbeing
- Skin health
The newly adopted name - Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) - was chosen to better reflect these wider health impacts.
- Polyendocrine refers to widespread hormonal imbalance
- Metabolic highlights insulin resistance, obesity, cholesterol problems, and diabetes risk
- Ovarian recognises reproductive and ovulation-related symptoms
The renaming process involved global surveys, expert panels, workshops, and consultations with more than 14,000 patients and healthcare professionals worldwide.
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India Among the Worst-Affected Countries
India carries one of the world’s heaviest burdens of PMOS.
A major study coordinated by the Indian Council of Medical Research found that around 19.3% of reproductive-age women in India are affected — nearly one in every five women.
The prevalence is even higher in some regions:
- Kashmir has reported rates touching 30–35%
- Urban centres like Delhi NCR and Mumbai show rising cases linked to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets
- Studies among college-going women in Delhi NCR found prevalence around 17.4%
Global disease burden data also shows India has witnessed one of the steepest rises in cases across South Asia in recent decades.
More Than a Reproductive Disorder
Doctors say PMOS is often misunderstood as only a fertility or menstrual issue. However, women with the condition may face increased risks of:
- Type 2 diabetes
- High blood pressure
- Fatty liver disease
- Depression and anxiety
- Sleep disorders
- Cardiovascular disease
Symptoms vary significantly, which is one reason diagnosis is frequently delayed. Some women experience irregular periods, while others struggle more with acne, facial hair growth, sudden weight gain, or mood-related symptoms.
Experts believe the new name could encourage a more comprehensive treatment approach that focuses on metabolic and hormonal health alongside reproductive care.
What Happens Next
The transition from PCOS to PMOS is expected to happen gradually across healthcare systems, medical education, research frameworks, and public health campaigns worldwide.
Doctors say the change is not just about medical terminology. It is about correcting decades of misunderstanding around one of the most common hormonal disorders affecting women globally.
For millions of Indian women living with the condition, the new name may finally bring clearer recognition of a disorder that affects far more than the ovaries alone.
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