Planetary Parade 2025: Seven Planets to Align During Rare Celestial Event on THIS Date

This January and February, skywatchers have had the chance to witness a rare planetary alignment in the night sky. Six planets - Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune - have been visible on clear nights. Now, in late February, Mercury will also join them for a single night, creating a seven-planet alignment.

According to reports, on February 28, 2025, seven planets will be visible in the night sky: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Most of these planets can be seen with the naked eye, but Uranus and Neptune will require binoculars or a telescope for clearer viewing, providing a stunning experience for astronomy enthusiasts.

While planetary alignments are not uncommon, the sight of seven planets forming an arc is a rare spectacle. The last time all the planets aligned in this manner was in April last year, visible during the total solar eclipse over North America.

Here’s When and Where to Watch Planetary Parade?

The planetary alignment is scheduled for February 28, 2025, just after sunset. Look towards the sky to witness the planets forming a graceful arc, offering a captivating sight.

Here Are Tips for Viewing the Planetary Parade:

To witness the planetary parade, head away from city lights to a clear, open area or a hilltop. On a clear night, you can see most planets with the naked eye, except for Neptune and Uranus, which may require a telescope for better visibility.