'Proud Milestone In India's Space Journey': PM Modi Hails Launch Of BlueBird Block-2 Satellite

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the successful launch of LVM3-M6, which placed the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into its intended orbit. He called it a significant stride in India's space journey. PM Modi congratulated ISRO's scientists and engineers, emphasising the country's progress toward an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" and its continued rise in the world of space.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “A significant stride in India's space sector...The successful LVM3-M6 launch, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, the spacecraft of the USA, BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit, marks a proud milestone in India's space journey.”He called it a significant achievement for India's space sector, noting that the mission placed the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil into orbit.

"It strengthens India's heavy-lift launch capability and reinforces our growing role in the global commercial launch market. This is also reflective of our efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Congratulations to our hardworking space scientists and engineers. India continues to soar higher in the world of space!" the post read.

Prime Minister highlighted the reliable performance of the LVM3 rocket, which is laying the foundation for future missions like Gaganyaan, expanding commercial launches, and strengthening global partnerships. He also mentioned that these improvements in capability and self-reliance will benefit future generations.

Advertisement

"Powered by India's youth, our space programme is getting more advanced and impactful. With LVM3 demonstrating reliable heavy-lift performance, we are strengthening the foundations for future missions such as Gaganyaan, expanding commercial launch services and deepening global partnerships. This increased capability and boost to self-reliance are wonderful for the coming generations," PM Modi wrote in another post.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of the United States' AST SpaceMobile this morning. The satellite was successfully placed in Orbit, and the mission was declared a success. The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 8:55 AM IST. The mission will deploy the next-generation communication satellite designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide.