Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS for Maintenance and Upgrades | WATCH

Two Russian cosmonauts are set to step out of the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday for a spacewalk aimed at routine maintenance and upgrades, NASA has announced.

Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, both representing Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, will exit the station from the Poisk module, a hub used for docking Soyuz crew ships and cargo vehicles. The mission will involve installing and removing experiment packages, upgrading electrical systems, and relocating equipment.

This spacewalk marks Ovchinin’s second excursion into the vacuum of space. He will be easily identified by the red stripes on his spacesuit. For Vagner, who will wear a suit with blue stripes, it will be his first venture outside the station.

Mission Objectives

The primary tasks for Ovchinin and Vagner include:

Installing an experiment package designed to monitor celestial x-ray sources.

Upgrading electrical connector patch panels.

Removing outdated experiments for disposal.

Relocating a control panel for the European robotic arm, which is connected to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

The Nauka module, added to the ISS in 2021, has been a key component for scientific experiments and operations on the station.

Part of the Soyuz MS-26 Crew

Both cosmonauts are part of the Soyuz MS-26 mission, which arrived at the ISS on September 11. The crew also includes NASA astronaut Don Pettit.

This spacewalk is expected to last several hours as the cosmonauts work together to complete their assigned tasks.

Advancing Space Exploration

Spacewalks, also known as extravehicular activities (EVAs), are critical for maintaining and enhancing the ISS, which serves as a global hub for scientific research and international collaboration in space.

The Russian cosmonauts’ efforts will contribute to ongoing experiments and ensure the station’s systems remain fully operational, supporting its crew and scientific missions.