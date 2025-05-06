India Likely To Conduct Second Wet Test of Matsya-6000 Submersible For Ambitious Samundrayaan Mission

Researchers are satisfied with the first wet test of Matsya-6000 submersible and have analysed the changes needed for the second wet test that will likely occur before 2025 ends, for India’s ambitious Samundrayaan mission.

The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) team conducted six different types of tests for the first wet test in Kattupalli Port near Chennai in February 2025.

The test included 10 dives, including five manned and unmanned dives, to assess the durability of power, control networks, flotation, stability, human support, safety systems, and responsiveness.

The team had also tested the functionality of the oxygen tanks in the spherical hull with the carbon dioxide scrubbers that will be the most crucial part to support the system of Matsya-6000. They were joined by the former Naval submariner JP Singh, who has been appointed to pilot the submersible.

After the continuous testing conducted by teams for the first wet test of the Samudrayaan Mission’s Matsya-6000 submersible, engineers are now looking to conduct the second wet test to validate the new system introduced.

The wet test will play a significant role in the launch of Matsya-6000, a three-crew deep-submergence vehicle that is specifically designed to deep dive up to 6,000 metres below sea level and intended to be utilised for deep-sea exploration of rare minerals under Samudrayaan.

The NIOT will take the second wet test in Chennai after the newly arrived titanium exo-frame of the mission with the spherical sphere.

“All components of the Matsya-6000 have been integrated and fixed,“ a senior ministry official said. The team is still aiming to conduct a 500-meter dive before 2026.

Speaking on the matter, Professor Balajai said that the mission is on the right track with the timeline.

Matsya-6000, a fourth-generation deep-ocean submersible, is designed to lodge three humans within its 2.1-meter diameter spherical hull.