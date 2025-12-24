Santa Comes from Space: How to Watch the International Space Station Glow This Christmas

This Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, the sky will feature a visitor that looks a little like Santa’s sleigh. The International Space Station (ISS), orbiting Earth every ninety minutes, will be perfectly positioned to reflect sunlight during early morning passes. When this happens, the station becomes one of the brightest objects in the sky, visible even without a telescope. For a few minutes, it appears as a glowing streak racing across the heavens, a sight that many describe as magical.

The ISS is a large structure with wide solar panels that catch sunlight. When the angle is right, the reflection makes it shine like a moving star. Spotting it is simple. You only need a clear view of the horizon and to know the right time to look up. Binoculars or telescopes are not required.

Astronomy trackers have shared the best viewing times for several major cities. In New York, the station will be visible on December 24 from 6.43 to 6.48 in the morning and again on December 25 from 5.56 to 5.59. Chicago will see shorter passes on December 24 and a longer six‑minute flyby on December 25. Toronto has two good viewing windows, including one on Christmas morning when the station will climb high to 56 degrees above the horizon. London will enjoy bright passes on both days, with the Christmas morning flyby reaching an altitude of 70 degrees. Rome will also see the station briefly on December 25.

These timings are based on data from AstroViewer.net and apply mainly to North America and Europe. It is important to note that the same schedule does not extend to India or other South Asian regions, so viewers there will not see the Christmas flybys at these times.

Advertisement

For those in the right locations, the event is a seasonal highlight. The ISS will shine like a moving beacon, reminding us of both human achievement in space and the wonder of the holidays. Whether you see it as science or as a festive mystery, the glow of the station adds a unique touch to Christmas Eve and Christmas morning.