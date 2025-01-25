Satellite Docking Was A Complex Process: ISRO Chairman Dr Narayanan On SpaDeX Mission

New Delhi: India has achieved a major breakthrough in space exploration by mastering the complex process of satellite docking, placing the nation in an elite league of global space powers.

The feat, achieved through precision calculations and cutting-edge technology, demonstrates India's growing capabilities in interplanetary missions and advanced space technologies.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan on Sunday praised the team behind the SpaDeX Mission for successfully accomplishing a highly sophisticated task despite working with limited resources.

He said, “Docking requires a perfect match between two satellites, and it involves incredibly complex calculations. It is not something every country can do, but India has proven its mettle yet again.”

The ISRO chairman emphasised India’s consistent ability to achieve important breakthroughs in space exploration, often surprising global counterparts with its cost-effective yet innovative solutions.

“We started from scratch, but today, we have matured into a highly respected space power. Strength respects strength, and India is second to none in its space program,” he said.

ISRO Chairman on Mars Orbiter Mission

Reflecting on India’s Mars Orbiter Mission, he shared how the 68-crore-kilometer journey required precision so exact that even a 0.1-degree error could have derailed the mission.

India’s mission was accomplished on an extremely low budget, with the cost per kilometer being less than an auto fare.

The ISRO chairman stressed that India became the first country to successfully reach Mars on its maiden attempt, a feat that left global counterparts surprised.

India is now among only four countries capable of performing such complex technologies in space. While acknowledging the role of international collaborations, the ISRO Chairman affirmed that India has always relied on intelligent, strategic spending to achieve its space milestones.