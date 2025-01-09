'Satellites Drift Arrested, Docking Initialisation Conditions Likely To Begin...': ISRO Gives Big Update on SpaDeX Mission

ISRO says drift between satellites have been arrested | Image: ISRO

New Delhi: Sharing the timeline over SpaDex mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ) on Tuesday said that the drifts between the satellites involved in the docking experiment have been arrested and the conditions for the docking initialisation stage will likely begin tomorrow.

ISRO said that spacecraft have been put on a slow drift course to move closer to each other.

Drift Between Satellites Arrested

In a post on X, ISRO said, “The drift has been arrested and spacecraft put in a slow drift course to move closer to each other. By tomorrow, it is expected to reach initialisation conditions.”

This comes after ISRO postponed its SpaDeX docking stage due to excess drift between satellites.

Docking Postponed Earlier

Citing the reason behind postponement of the exercise on Thursday, the ISRO said while making a manoeuvre to reach 225 m between satellites, the drift was found to be more than expected, post non-visibility period.

Satellites Are Safe

Noting that the planned docking was postponed, ISRO said the satellites were safe.