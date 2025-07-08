Scientists Find That Melting Glaciers Can Cause Volcanic Eruptions

Scientists now say that as glaciers melt around the planet because of rising temperatures, this might cause additional volcanic eruptions, and they could be even worse than before. New research published before the 2025 Goldschmidt Conference in Prague suggests that the melting of large ice sheets may ease the pressure on underground volcanoes, making it easier for gases and magma to erupt. The result? More eruptions that happen more often and are more violent, especially in North America, Antarctica, New Zealand, Iceland, and Russia.

A group of researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was in charge of the investigation. The researchers studied the eruption history of six volcanoes in southern Chile. The results reveal that when glaciers melt and move back, the volcanoes below them wake up, and they don't go quietly.

Why do Eruptions Happen when Ice Melts?

The most important thing is pressure. Glaciers are hefty; there are billions of tons of ice on the Earth's surface. That weight is like a lid on a pot that keeps magma and volcanic gases from rising. But the pressure goes away when the ice melts. Without that downward pull, the magma begins to expand, pushing up toward the surface and often erupting in tremendous spurts. That volcanic eruption changed Iceland's landscape forever, and now experts think that other parts of the world might see the same thing happen.

What This Means for Global Warming?

When volcanoes erupt, they emit carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the air. These are the same gases that are cause global warming. So, we're stuck in a bad cycle: global warming melts glaciers, which causes more eruptions, which releases more carbon, which makes global warming worse. That means that melting glaciers don't just raise sea levels or kill animals; they could also make the globe more unstable and prone to eruptions.

Which Are the Most Dangerous Places?

There are a lot of volcanoes under glaciers in Antarctica, Alaska and the Pacific Northwest (U.S. and Canada), New Zealand, The Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia and Iceland. If warming keeps going at its current rate, these places could see more volcanic activity in the next few decades.

What Can You Do?

This is just one more reason why scientists think we need to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. It's not just about stopping the increase of sea levels or rescuing polar bears. It's also about stopping sudden natural disasters like volcanic eruptions that could affect people's lives, economies, and even air travel.