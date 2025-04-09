Scientists Map Mouse Brain That Looks Like a Galaxy | SEE PICTURES

Science: Scientists have mapped 84,000 neurons in a mouse brain, offering new insights into brain function and disorders. This groundbreaking research reveals the wiring of 84,000 neurons and 500 million synapses, opening new avenues for studying brain functions and neural disorders.

Scientists Map Mouse Brain

Thanks to an experiment where a mouse watched clips from The Matrix and other videos, scientists have achieved a groundbreaking feat—creating the most detailed functional map of a brain ever recorded. This research, published in Nature, showcases the intricate wiring that allows neurons to communicate and perform specific tasks, offering insights that could transform our understanding of neural disorders.

The journey began with researchers showing the mouse a variety of video snippets, ranging from science fiction to nature. The animal's brain activity was recorded through a gene-engineered method where its neurons glowed during activation. Scientists at Baylor College of Medicine captured how the mouse's visual cortex processed these images, laying the foundation for the detailed analysis.

The next phase saw the Allen Institute for Brain Science using ultra-thin slicing and electron microscopy to study a poppy seed-sized piece of the mouse's brain. They shaved the tissue into over 25,000 layers, capturing nearly 100 million high-resolution images. These images were painstakingly reconstructed into a 3D model, allowing researchers to trace the fibers—resembling tangled spaghetti—that connect neurons. At Princeton University, artificial intelligence helped map and color-code individual connections, visualizing the neural network like never before.

The final result is a comprehensive diagram of how 84,000 neurons communicate across 500 million synapses in the mouse's visual cortex. Forrest Collman, a leading researcher, described the intricate map as "awe-inspiring" for its beauty and complexity. This monumental effort provides researchers worldwide with open access to the data, encouraging exploration into how neural networks operate and how disruptions in these connections may contribute to disorders like Alzheimer’s and autism.