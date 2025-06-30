Selfie From Space! Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Photo With Hungarian Crewmate Goes Viral

New Delhi: Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s smiling selfie from the International Space Station (ISS) is winning hearts online. Days after speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from space, Shukla’s photo with his Hungarian crewmate Tibor Kapu has gone viral on social media.

ISRO shared the photo on Sunday with the caption, "Gp Capt Shubhanshu Shukla's selfie in space with his Hungarian crewmate Tibor Kapu.In this picture, they can be seen inside the Cupola module on board the ISS!"

In the selfie, Shukla is seen with a cheerful smile, wearing a blue polo sweatshirt with the ISRO logo, while Tibor Kapu is seen in a black T-shirt. The image was clicked inside the ISS’s Cupola module, known for its large windows that give astronauts a view of Earth and outer space.

Shubhanshu is currently on a 15-day space mission as part of the Axiom-4 mission. He has completed four days on the ISS and is scheduled to conduct seven different experiments designed by ISRO scientists during his stay. The Axiom-4 mission was launched on June 25 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, in partnership with SpaceX and NASA.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a video conversation with Shubhanshu from the ISS. During the chat, the astronaut shared his experience of being in space and how it felt different from the training on Earth.