September 1969: From Scooby-Doo to Moon Rocks – Apollo 11 Celebrated, Apollo 12 Prepares

September 1969 was full of change and excitement. On TV, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? made its debut on September 13. Just a week later, John Lennon shocked the music world by telling his bandmates he wanted to leave The Beatles.

But the biggest story was still in space. Only two months earlier, Apollo 11 had put the first humans on the Moon. Now, the world was celebrating that victory while NASA was already preparing the next mission, Apollo 12.

Apollo 11: Celebrations Everywhere

Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins spent September being honoured across America. Each had parades in their hometowns. In Washington, they unveiled a postage stamp and handed over a Moon rock to the Smithsonian - the first ever shown to the public.

They also addressed Congress, reminding leaders that Kennedy’s promise to land a man on the Moon had been fulfilled. By the end of the month, the three astronauts and their wives left on a world tour, visiting 24 countries in 38 days to share their story.

Apollo 12: Science Mission Ahead

Meanwhile, astronauts Pete Conrad, Richard Gordon, and Alan Bean trained hard for Apollo 12, set to launch in November. Unlike Apollo 11, their job was not just to land but to do more science, collecting samples, setting up experiments, and even visiting an old robotic lander on the Moon.

A Month to Remember

So while kids laughed at a new cartoon and Beatles fans braced for heartbreak, the world still looked up at the Moon with wonder. September 1969 was proof that history had changed and the journey was only just beginning.