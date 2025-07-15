First Visuals Of Shubhanshu Shukla After Successful Splashdown of Axiom-4 Crew Members Aboard Dragon Capsule

Science: The Ax-4 crew return to Earth after a nearly 23-hour journey back from the International Space Station.

Axiom-4 Splashdown: Shubhanshu Shukla and Other Crew Members Coming Out SpaceX Dragon capsule

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and other Axiom-4 crew have safely returned to Earth after a historic 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Their SpaceX Dragon capsule, nicknamed Grace, splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego at approximately 3:01 PM IST on July 15, 2025.

The capsule endured peak re-entry temperatures of 1,600°C, followed by a flawless parachute deployment and gentle splashdown.

Within seconds, SpaceX recovery teams reached the capsule, confirming it was “stable in the water.”

Visuals show Shukla and fellow astronauts Peggy Whitson (USA), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary) being safely taken out from the Dragon capsule.

Shubhanshu Shukla and Other Crew Members Coming Out SpaceX Dragon capsule, WATCH

The crew appeared in good health and will be taken for medical checks aboard the recovery vessel.

National Pride and Family Celebration

In Lucknow, Shukla’s family celebrated with prayers and cheers. His mother recited verses from the Sunderkand for his wellness.

The crew completed over 60 scientific experiments, including studies on microgravity metallurgy, plant biology, and AI applications.

Shubhanshu Shukla first visuals

The Ax-4 mission launched on June 25 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking a key moment for India, Poland, and Hungary, as it sent each nation's astronaut to the space station for the first time in history.