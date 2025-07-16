Shubhanshu Shukla Makes History As First Astronaut From India To Conduct Mission Aboard International Space Station: Axiom Space

California: Axiom Space, privately funded space infrastructure developer, on Tuesday lauded Group captain and Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla for making history as the first astronaut to conduct a mission abroad the International Space Station.

Taking to Instagram, Axiom Space said, “Ax4 Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla has made history as the first astronaut from India to conduct a mission aboard the International Space Station, inspiring the next generation of explorers.”

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, in his first post after successfully returning to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone in India and Indians abroad for their incredible support throughout his mission.

Taking to Instagram, Shukla wrote, “It was a great mission aboard the International Space Station, working alongside @astro_slawosz, @tibor_to_orbit, and @astro_peggyz. For 20 days, I conducted scientific research, engaged in outreach, and captured images and videos that I look forward to sharing with you.”

Now back on Earth, Shukla added, “I want to thank everyone in India and abroad for the amazing support and love you've shown to me and my mission.”

“You were my source of strength and courage. Now that I’m back, I’ll share more about the mission and help you see what I saw from up there. It was an incredible experience, but it sure feels good to be home,” he said.

Earlier today, Union Minister Jitendra Singh congratulated Shubhanshu Shukla on his safe return from Axiom-4 space mission and termed it as a "moment of pride for the world, a moment of glory" for India.

"One of Mother India's illustrious sons is back. India has found a lasting space in the world of space," said Jitendra Singh after watching the splashdown live.

Group Captain Shukla, India's astronaut and a key member of the four-person Axiom-4 commercial mission, returned to Earth in the SpaceX Dragon capsule Grace after 18 days.