Skyroot Aerospace Successfully Tests Largest Private Rocket Stage In India With ISRO Collaboration

New Delhi: In collaboration with India’s space agency, ISRO, a Hyderabad-based startup, Skyroot Aerospace Pvt Ltd (SAPL), has successfully conducted the first static test of the KALAM 1200 motor, the first stage of its Vikram-1 launch vehicle. The test was accomplished at the Static Test complex of ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota by the Department of Space, achieving another important milestone in the configuration and realisation of the systems for the Vikram-1 Launch Vehicle.

The KALAM 1200 motor, named after the late President and rocket scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, is an 11-metre-long, 1.7-metre-diameter monolithic composite motor with a propellant mass of 30 tons. The impressive motor is the largest solid-fuel rocket motor ever built by India's private space sector, capable of generating nearly 1200 kN of peak thrust in a vacuum. To put that into perspective, it's about 10 times more powerful than the engine on a Boeing 737 Max.

The successful static test, which ran for around 110 seconds, showcased the motor's performance and paved the way for the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1 later this year. During the test, the motor delivered thrust within expected limits throughout the burn, and engineers validated its ballistic performance, burn rate, thermal protection system, and flex-nozzle steering mechanism.

ISRO And Skyroot Aerospace Collaboration

The development of the KALAM 1200 motor is an example of the collaborative efforts between Skyroot Aerospace and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The solid propellant casting for the motor was done at ISRO's SDSC-SHAR facilities, and the ISRO team provided the design for the Test Stand used in the static test.

Notably, the partnership is in line with the Narendra Modi government’s Space Policy 2023 initiative, which is to provide necessary technical infrastructure and managerial guidance for private sector players to contribute to space economic growth.

Future Of India's Space Industry

The experts stated that the successful test of the KALAM 1200 motor marked an important milestone for India's private space industry. Vikram-1, once launched, will become the first Indian private rocket to reach orbit, offering on-demand, customised launches for small satellites.