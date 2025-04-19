sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Modi-Vance Meet | IPL 2025 | Bengaluru Road Rage | Pope Francis Dies | Former Karnataka DGP Murder | Gold Price | BCCI Annual Contract |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Science News /
  • Smiley Face in the Sky? Rare Planetary Alignment Set to Dazzle Next Week | Check Details

Updated April 19th 2025, 14:35 IST

Smiley Face in the Sky? Rare Planetary Alignment Set to Dazzle Next Week | Check Details

On April 25, Venus, Saturn, and a crescent moon will align to form a ‘smiley face’ in the early morning sky. Here's how and when to watch the rare event.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Follow: Google News Icon
Smiley Face in the Sky? Rare Planetary Alignment Set to Dazzle Next Week | Check Details
Smiley Face in the Sky? Rare Planetary Alignment Set to Dazzle Next Week | Check Details | Image: X

If you're up early on the morning of Friday, April 25, you may be treated to a rare and delightful celestial event a formation in the sky that resembles a smiley face. According to NASA, a phenomenon known as a triple conjunction will occur, bringing together Venus, Saturn, and a crescent Moon in a striking triangular pattern.

What Will Be Visible?

At approximately 5:30 a.m. local time, just before sunrise, Venus and Saturn will align with the crescent Moon low in the eastern sky. The Moon will form the arc of the smile, while the two planets will appear as the "eyes." This rare alignment will remain visible for about an hour before the brightening sky makes it difficult to see.

Do You Need a Telescope?

No special equipment is required to enjoy this event Venus and Saturn will be bright enough to view with the naked eye. However, binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience, offering a closer look at the Moon's surface and planetary details.

Where Can It Be Seen?

This unique conjunction will be visible globally, provided skies are clear and the eastern horizon is unobstructed. To improve your chances, find a viewing spot with a wide, open view to the east.

Observers may also be able to spot Mercury, located low on the horizon beneath the triangle, though visibility may vary depending on conditions.

Additionally, this event follows the Lyrid meteor shower, which peaks between April 21 and 22, offering a chance to see up to 15 meteors per hour in dark skies.

Read Also: What Are Water Bears? The Tiny Creatures ISRO May Send to Space With Axiom-4

Published April 19th 2025, 14:35 IST