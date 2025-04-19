Smiley Face in the Sky? Rare Planetary Alignment Set to Dazzle Next Week | Check Details | Image: X

If you're up early on the morning of Friday, April 25, you may be treated to a rare and delightful celestial event a formation in the sky that resembles a smiley face. According to NASA, a phenomenon known as a triple conjunction will occur, bringing together Venus, Saturn, and a crescent Moon in a striking triangular pattern.

What Will Be Visible?

At approximately 5:30 a.m. local time, just before sunrise, Venus and Saturn will align with the crescent Moon low in the eastern sky. The Moon will form the arc of the smile, while the two planets will appear as the "eyes." This rare alignment will remain visible for about an hour before the brightening sky makes it difficult to see.

Do You Need a Telescope?

No special equipment is required to enjoy this event Venus and Saturn will be bright enough to view with the naked eye. However, binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience, offering a closer look at the Moon's surface and planetary details.

Where Can It Be Seen?

This unique conjunction will be visible globally, provided skies are clear and the eastern horizon is unobstructed. To improve your chances, find a viewing spot with a wide, open view to the east.

Observers may also be able to spot Mercury, located low on the horizon beneath the triangle, though visibility may vary depending on conditions.