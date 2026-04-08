Space Reunion: Artemis II Crew Calls International Space Station From 230,000 Miles Away

Houston: The Artemis II astronauts are basking in the glory of their historic lunar flyby, having accomplished a feat not achieved in over 50 years. As they journey back to Earth, they have made contact with their friends aboard the International Space Station (ISS), registering the first-ever radio linkup between a moonship and a spaceship. The historic event was an example of human ingenuity and the continuous pursuit of space exploration.

The crew of Artemis II, led by Commander Reid Wiseman, included Christina Koch, Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hansen, who became the first Canadian to travel to the moon. Importantly, the achievement was marked as even more remarkable given the challenges they have overcome, including a pesky toilet issue on the Orion capsule that caused inconvenience.

According to reports, the conversation with the ISS crew was another highlight of the historic mission, with Koch reuniting with her "astro-sister" Jessica Meir, with whom she shared the world's first all-female spacewalk in 2019. "We have been waiting for this like you can’t imagine,” Wiseman exclaimed, capturing the excitement of the moment.

Historic Lunar Flyby

The Artemis II crew's lunar flyby was a celebratory success, with the astronauts capturing breathtaking images of the moon's surface and experiencing the thrill of weightlessness in deep space. They set a new distance record for humanity, travelling over 252,756 miles from Earth, surpassing the Apollo 13 crew's achievement in 1970.

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During their flyby, the crew witnessed an Earthset, a moment recall of Apollo 8's iconic Earthrise shot from 1968. Christina Koch termed the experience "awe-struck" by the beauty of Earth and the vastness of space. "It truly emphasised how alike we are, how the same thing keeps every single person on planet Earth alive," she said.

Space Station Reunion

In addition to it, the reunion with the ISS crew was a joyous moment, with Meir expressing her happiness to be back in space with Koch, despite the vast distance between them. "I'm so happy that we are back in space together…. even if we are a few miles apart," Meir said.

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The conversation was facilitated by Houston's Mission Control, which arranged the cosmic chitchat between the four lunar travellers and the space station's three NASA and one French resident. Wiseman shared pictures of the lunar venue, including the stunning Earthset photo, which has been hailed as a modern-day equivalent of the Apollo 8 Earthrise shot.

Mission Update

Meanwhile, the Artemis II crew is now heading back to Earth, with a planned splashdown off the San Diego coast on Friday. The historic mission has paved the way for future lunar exploration, including the Artemis III mission, scheduled for next year, which will see astronauts land on the moon's surface.

The crew has also been busy taking photographs and conducting scientific observations, including spotting a cascade of pinpricks of light on the lunar surface from impacting cosmic debris. The flashes coincided with a total solar eclipse, adding to the excitement of the mission.

Toilet Troubles

The Orion capsule's toilet has been a source of frustration for the crew, with the issue persisting since launch. Mission Control has assured the astronauts that no repairs are required, and they have been using a backup system for urinating. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman acknowledged the problem, saying, "We definitely have to fix some of the plumbing" ahead of the next Artemis mission.

The Artemis II crew is on their way back to Earth, and the world is holding its breath, praying for their safe return. They are expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California's San Diego on April 10, around 8.07 pm ET. The crew has made history by travelling farther into space than anyone before, breaking the record set by Apollo 13 in 1970.