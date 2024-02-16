Advertisement

BENGALURU: Over 17 years after it was first launched into space, Cartostat-2, ISRO's (Indian Space Research Organisation) second-generation earth observation satellite. was brought down to the Earth's atmosphere. According to an ISRO official quoted in a PTI report, the defunct imaging satellite entered the Earth's atmosphere at 14:48 IST (India Standard Time) on February 14 over the Indian Ocean. The official noted that the satellite would have likely burnt out upon atmospheric re-entry or its leftover pieces may have fallen into the ocean. The satellite, first launched into space in 2007 and used to provide high-resolution imagery for urban planning until 2019, was supposed to take around three decades to naturally de-orbit.

Cartosat-2: Atmospheric re-entry

🛰️ Cartosat-2, ISRO's high-resolution imaging satellite, bid adieu with a descent into Earth's atmosphere on February 14, 2024, as predicted.



ISRO had lowered its orbit from 635 km to 380 km by early 2020.



This strategic move minimized space… pic.twitter.com/HJCWONymS9 — ISRO (@isro) February 16, 2024

But, as per the ISRO official, the timeline was moved up and the agency used the remainder of the satellite's fuel to lower its perigee so that the atmospheric re-entry would be compliant with international guidelines to minimise the resultant space debris.

"This exercise involved reducing collision risks and ensuring safe end-of-life disposal, following recommendations from organisations like the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UN-COPOUS) and the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC)," ISRO said.

ISRO said its System for Safe and Sustainable Space Operations (IS4OM) team at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) predicted Cartosat-2's atmospheric re-entry for February 14.

“Electrical passivation was completed on February 14, and tracking continued until re-entry. The final telemetry frames confirmed successful passivation, with the satellite reaching about 130 km altitude,” ISRO said.

This exercise provided an opportunity to assess indigenous tracking capabilities, with the multi-object tracking radar at the spaceport of Sriharikota utilised for tracking.

“The final prediction placed Cartosat-2's re-entry over the Indian Ocean at 10:18 UTC / 3:48 pm IST on February 14, 2024. Analysis indicated that all major spacecraft components would demise (sic) during atmospheric re-entry,” ISRO said.

According to the space agency, Cartosat-2's successful de-orbiting at its end-of-life represents a significant step for ISRO in ensuring the long-term sustainability of outer space activities.

With inputs from PTI.