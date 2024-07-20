Published 23:55 IST, July 20th 2024
"An Oasis in the Desert": NASA's Curiosity Rover Discovers Unexpected Field of Sulphur Rocks on Mars
NASA’s Curiosity Rover found pure sulphur rocks on Mars, revealing unexpected insights into the planet's geological history and conditions.
- Science
Reported by: Digital Desk
"An Oasis in the Desert": NASA's Curiosity Rover Discovers Unexpected Field of Sulphur Rocks on Mars | Image: NASA
