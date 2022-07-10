Artemis: Airbus Begins Work On Spacecraft That Will Enable Astronauts To Live Around Moon

While NASA is gearing up for the launch of its first Artemis Moon mission this year, Airbus is already working on components that will be used under Artemis IV. Scheduled for launch no earlier than 2026, this mission would be dedicated to the installation of the Lunar Gateway, an orbital station around the Moon. This station will support experiments and spacecraft docking in the lunar orbit and will also provide a place to stay for the astronauts.

Late last month, Airbus shared a video and shared a glimpse of the development of the European Service Module (ESM). The ESM is what will provide propulsion, electricity, thermal control, air and water to the Orion spacecraft.

(Fourth ESM under-development; Image: Airbus)

According to Airbus, which will contribute to NASA’s Artemis program through the ESM, the fourth module will be used to propel the Orion spacecraft into the correct orbit to dock with the Gateway and enable the astronauts aboard the crew module to enter their new living space. The fourth Artemis mission will also transport the main habitation module of the lunar space station.

Europe’s role in the Artemis program

During the European Space Agency (ESA) Council meeting in Noordwijk, Netherland, on June 15, NASA administrator Bill Nelson had said that NASA is likely to select European astronauts for missions post Artemis III. While there is no timeline for the selection of those astronauts, Pam Melroy, Deputy NASA Administrator had stated that they are likely to be selected for Artemis IV and contribute to the installation of the Gateway.

Notably, it is in 2025 under Artemis III when NASA will land the first female astronaut and person of colour on the Moon. Meanwhile, the ESA is aiming to send its astronauts on its own by 2030 and has detailed its plan in a recently released roadmap. Interestingly, Europe also plans to land its astronauts on the surface of Mars by 2040, while maintaining a strong presence in the low-Earth orbit (LEO).