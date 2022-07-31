Artemis I Takes Off In 29 Days; NASA Reveals Its Preparations For The Historic Launch

Artemis I, the first mission of NASA’s Artemis Program is just under a month away from taking off to the Moon. According to NASA, the launch window for the mission would open at 8:33 am EDT (6:03 pm IST) on August 29. If the launch is successful, the mission would be carried out for a total of 42 days wherein the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket would be launched with the uncrewed Orion spacecraft from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and splashdown on October 10.

Learn what updates and installations our teams are working on to prepare the @NASA_SLS and @NASA_Orion for the scheduled launch on Aug. 29.



A successful launch on Aug. 29 would result in a mission duration of about 42 days

In a recent update, the US space agency revealed that the mission teams have inched closer to finishing operations for the SLS rocket, which would make its debut launch during Artemis I. In the latest round of preparations, the engineers reconnected the hydrogen tail service mast umbilical where a hydrogen leak was detected during the last wet dress rehearsal test. The umbilical is what helps fuelling the rocket and was the reason for the postponement of the wet dress rehearsals.

The wet dress rehearsals, on the other hand, are basically pre-launch tests, wherein the SLS rocket's tank was filled with liquid propellant and the teams conducted a full launch countdown. Flight batteries, that would provide power for the rocket elements during the final portion of the countdown on launch day and through ascent, have also been installed.

In the next step, the engineers would add thermal protection system blankets to the interim cryogenic propulsion stage of the rocket. Besides, the teams are also replacing the inflatable seal between the mobile launcher’s crew access arm and Orion’s launch abort system. According to NASA, this seal, which prevents anything from the outside environment from getting inside the capsule, was also damaged while it was out at the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center during the pre-launch tests.

First 'passenger' of Artemis I boards Orion

Last week, NASA installed Commander Moonikin Campos aboard the Orion spacecraft, which will be one of the three 'passengers' of the uncrewed Moon mission. Campos is mannequin which will be strapped to Orion's seat to collect data and measurements of the conditions it experiences through the entire mission. Two more mannequins, named Helga and Zohar, will accompany Campos to measure the amount of space radiation the astronauts will be exposed to in future lunar expeditions.

Accompanying me on the #Artemis I mission are my trusted companions, Helga and Zohar!



The #LunaTwins are a part of a joint experiment between @DLR_en and @ILSpaceAgency to test a special vest that is intended to shield astronauts from space radiation.

Notably, if Artemis I fails to launch on August 29, the launch window would open again on September 2 at 10:18 pm and again on September 6 opens at 2:42 am.

Image: NASA