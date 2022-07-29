Asteroid Week: Not One But Four Space Rocks To Zoom Past Earth Before July Ends, Says NASA

This week is full of asteroid flybys as not one but four space rocks are hurtling toward the Earth this week. According to NASA, these flybys will begin in the early hours of July 30 when the asteroids will follow each other in quick succession. The data collected about these approaching asteroids suggests that their size range from 40 feet to 400 feet.

Notably, these asteroids do not qualify as potentially hazardous ones owing to the requirements. An asteroid is considered potentially hazardous when it measures at least 460 feet (140 m) and comes within 7.5 million kilometres from our planet.

(Illustration showing the Earth and Jupiter separated by the asteroid belt, where most asteroids come from; Image: NASA/JPL)

More about the incoming asteroids

The first one to make its closest approach is the 2016 CZ31, which is expected to fly by at 4:30 am on June 30. NASA says that it measures around 400 feet and is hurtling toward us at a staggering speed of 55,618 kph. Although it does not qualify as a potentially hazardous asteroid, the space rock is as big as a skyscraper but it will pass from a safe distance of 2.8 million km. Its next approach is expected around January 2028.

The second and third on the list are the asteroids 2022 OG1, and 2022 NU1, which measure 40 feet and 140 feet, respectively and will zoom past our planet later on the same day. While the former would make its closest approach from a distance of 1.7 million km, the latter would fly by from a safe distance of 4.7 million km.

These three asteroids will be followed by the massive asteroid named 2013 CU83, which measures a whopping 600 feet, the biggest of them all. According to Live Science's report, the timing of its flyby is around 5 am on July 31 cruising at a speed of 21,168 kph. However, this asteroid too will maintain a safe distance and will be around 6.9 million km from Earth during the closest approach. Interestingly, the month of August will also begin with the Earth hosting another asteroid named 2020 PP1, which measures around 52 feet and will be five million kilometres away during its flyby.