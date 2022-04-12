The International Space Station (ISS) has served as a platform which has allowed innumerable opportunities to test technologies in space that would ultimately benefit humanity. Every now and then, we get a glimpse about the life astronauts are living while performing life-changing experiments aboard the orbiting laboratory. Most recently, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer recently offered us an insight into one of the most important aspects- sleep. The ISS astronaut seems to be pretty comfortable with the unusual way of sleeping aboard the ISS, however, we'll leave it for you to decide if it's comfortable enough. Check out the clip below.

🥱😴 How did you sleep last night? Whether we can talk about beauty sleep up here or not is a moot point 😆 But many people have asked how I sleep on the @Space_Station and what the start of my day looks like, so come on in and take a look👇 #CosmicKiss pic.twitter.com/Gwc9OA8WHj — Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) April 12, 2022

"How did you sleep last night? Whether we can talk about beauty sleep up here or not is a moot point But many people have asked how I sleep on the @Space_Station and what the start of my day looks like, so come on in and take a look (sic)", the ISS astronaut wrote on Twitter. In the minute-and-a-half clip, Maurer can be seen emerging from a closet like space, where he sleeps while being packed in a sleeping bag. Since the European astronaut is offering his glimpse on how his morning looks like, Maurer can be seen stepping out of his hatch, switching on the lights before heading on to start his day.

Matthias Maurer and his ISS stay

In his recent Twitter post, Maurer revealed that he will soon be leaving the ISS as his mission is heading toward its end. The German-born astronaut had arrived at the space station on November 12 last year with NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron. During his stay, Maurer has kept his fans entertained through various videos he posted. In the recent past, he went viral for getting a haircut in space as it wowed many netizens. Recently, he even shared a glimpse of his workout session, which is a daily routine for astronauts to maintain their muscle mass.

Image: Twitter/@astro_matthias