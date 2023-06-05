Astronauts Now Have An Expanded Menu As ESA Learns To Fry Food In Space

Scientists at the European Space Agency (ESA) have taken the first step in frying food in space. At an altitude of 2,000 feet, a research was recently conducted in microgravity conditions to see if potatoes can be fried to a level of edibility. While we know that the concept of buoyancy (which makes oil bubbles leave the surface of the potato) does not exist in outer space due to lack of gravity, ESA teams still managed to get a fried product in a simulated environment.

The experts explained that without buoyancy, the bubbles won't be pulled upwards and thus stick to the potato's surface. This would then create a layer of steam around the potato and leave it undercooked and 'undesirable'. But frying in space is now actually happening.

How did they do it?

The fried space food is being prepared as part of the research to study how microgravity influences cooking techniques including frying. For this research, ESA conducted two flight campaigns on a plane that flew in arcs to create brief moments of weightlessness. The 'parabolic flight', as they call it, is the method in which the plane ascends from an altitude of at least 20,000 feet. After reaching a certain altitude, it nosedives back to the previous height, offering about 22 seconds of weightlessness.

(A parabolic flight map; Image: NASA)

This time was utilised to fry potatoes in micro-gravity conditions and a high-speed, high-resolution camera captured the dynamics of the bubbles such as their growth rate, size, distribution and escape velocity from the potato's surface. The temperature of the boiling oil and that of the potato's interior was also measured.

(Equipment (Frying carousel) that filmed potatoes frying in oil in microgravity; Image: ESA)

In the scientific paper published in the Food Research and International Journal, the experts noted that, "It is seen that even in the absence of buoyancy i.e., during parabolas, vapor bubbles still detach and depart from the surface of potato permitting hot oil to maintain contact with the potato surface and leading eventually to a fried product."

"The results of the present study provide primary experimental evidence that frying can occur in space," the paper further read. Once this technology is developed fully, astronauts will also have fried products as their staple food and maintain Earth-like food habits. Currently, astronauts spend up to six months or even a year aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in rare cases and that too around 400 km above the surface. With advancements in cooking techniques, they would have more options and better food security when they embark on long-term missions to the Moon and Mars.