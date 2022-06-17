Astronomers Mulling NASA-DLR Operated SOFIA Telescope's Closure At Performance Peak

The Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) telescope, which is jointly operated by NASA and the German Space Agency (DLR abbreviation in German) will be grounded this September after being launched on April 1, 2007. However, before it happens, astronomers are aiming to utilise it for priority missions and end the observatory’s operation on a high note. The SOFIA is a modified Boeing 747SP aircraft that carries a 2.7-meter (106-inch) reflecting telescope with a diameter of 2.5 meters (100 inches). It flies into the stratosphere at 38,000-45,000 feet making it capable of studying the solar system and beyond in ways not possible with ground-based telescopes.

SOFIA to complete 80% of high-priority observations by September

NASA and DLR have planned to ground SOFIA in September because a decadal survey published in 2020 revealed that the telescope's operating costs are exceeding its level of productivity. Since there is not much time left, astronomers including those from the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) intend to complete 80% of SOFIA's high-priority mission by September. "Our focus is also on maximizing science observations before the end of this mission. Our goal is to give the SOFIA mission and team a very strong finish", Naseem Rangwala, NASA project scientist for SOFIA said during the Meeting of the American Astronomical Society on June 15, as per SpaceNews.

The flying telescope, just like the James Webb Space Telescope, has been designed to observe the universe in infrared. Many objects in outer space emit light in infrared wavelength which makes them invisible when observed in visible light. Thanks to SOFIA, scientists can study the birth and death of stars, the formation of solar systems and planets, nebulas, galaxies and even black holes. Owing to its abilities, many experts that the decadal survey failed to mention the increased productivity of SOFIA over the recent years.

Rangwala reportedly revealed that a team of astronomers is working on plans for the closing of SOFIA and many are desiring to place it in a museum with its telescope. On the other hand, Margaret Meixner, SOFIA science mission operations director at USRA said, "We are ending on a scientific and performance peak".