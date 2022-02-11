Astronomers Observe Dead White Dwarf Star Consume Dead Planet For The First Time

New research revealed that astronomers have seen a dead sun, a white dwarf ready to swallow up a dead planet for the very first time. According to Sputnik, the occurrence has long been predicted but never witnessed. The latest research which has been published in the journal Nature stated that the fragments of a planetary system impacting with, and being engulfed within, the surface of a white dwarf — a star that has burned up all of its fuel, were detected using X-rays by astronomers at the University of Warwick, Independent reported.

The researchers have utilised NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory to analyse a white dwarf dubbed G29–38, which is 45 light-years away from Earth. The white dwarf emitted a burst of X-ray emissions, which the researchers witnessed. As per the researchers, the estimated 1.8 million degrees Fahrenheit heat corresponded to models of planetary bodies colliding with white dwarfs.

The findings, according to experts, are the first precise indication of debris and other rocky material entering a white dwarf's atmosphere, confirming decades of observational evidence of the procedure is over a thousand stars.

'The first direct evidence that white dwarfs are currently accreting the remnants of old planetary systems'

Tim Cunningham, the research's principal author, said, "This detection provides the first direct evidence that white dwarfs are currently accreting the remnants of old planetary systems," Sputnik reported. He went on to say that the occurrence might be a preview of what is to come for other solar systems. "Probing accretion in this way (offers) a glimpse into the likely fate of the thousands of known exoplanetary systems, including our own solar system," he added.

According to Sputnik, in our Milky Way galaxy, approximately 97% of stars die as white dwarfs. When a 'Main Sequence star' exhausts its fuel, it swells into a red giant body, further vaporising any close orbiting planets before bursting in a superheated gas explosion. Further, it collapses in on itself and produces a white dwarf after its fast expansion and explosion, thereby cramming the mass of the sun into a celestial object barely bigger than our Earth. For comparison, the Sun, which has 333,000 times the mass of Earth, might accommodate 1.3 million Earths inside it.

According to astronomers, the leftovers of a solar system can revolve around a white dwarf in a debris ring, occasionally colliding with it and becoming a part of it. Previous research has shown evidence of heavy elements like iron and magnesium intermingled in a white dwarf's atmosphere, providing support to the notion.

(Image: Shutterstocks)