Axiom Space's Commercial Astronauts Float Into ISS After Dramatic Docking; Watch

Strapped to their seats in SpaceX’s ‘Endeavour’ Dragon capsule, four commercial astronauts backed by NASA and Axiom Space arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on April 9. Part of the Axiom-1 (Ax-1) mission, the astronauts have made it into the space station after almost a day-long journey following their liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 8. Their entry into the ISS has created a buzz here on Earth, as they have successfully completed the first step of what is the first-ever commercial mission to the space station.

The four commercial Ax-1 astronauts have floated into the International Space Station.



Israeli investor Eytan Stibbe was first, followed by Canadian entrepreneur Mark Pathy, American businessman Larry Connor & retired NASA astronaut Mike López-Alegría.https://t.co/ahuzXRfiev pic.twitter.com/FkDHZE0tfo — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) April 9, 2022

Israeli investor and one of the mission specialists Eytan Stibbe was the first to float into the ISS. The video filmed during the receiving ceremony depicts Canadian entrepreneur and second mission specialist Mark Pathy following Stibbe into the orbiting laboratory. He was followed by pilot Larry Connor and mission commander Michael Lopez-Alegria. Notably, Lopez-Alegria is a former NASA astronaut and Axiom Vice President and he is the only non-paying customer of the Ax-1 mission. As for the other three, each of them has paid a whopping sum of $55 million for their first-ever space mission.

SpaceX's Endeavour capsule docks at ISS in incredible footage

The Endeavour capsule docked at the ISS around 5:15 pm (IST) on April 8, a sequence that was captured via an incredible footage. Shared by SpaceX, the clip has garnered over two million views in just 24 hours. Check out the dramatic sequence in the following video.

Now that the astronauts have entered the ISS, they would stay for eight days conducting various experiments. Despite three astronauts spending a hefty sum of money on the mission, Axiom's VP Lopez-Alegria has said that this should not be called 'space tourism'. "I think it'll be an amazing experience, but one that is fulfilling because of not only the environment you're in but also what the private astronauts will accomplish", the former NASA astronaut had told Space.com in an interview last year.

Image: Twitter/@Spaceflightnow