Blue Origin Launches Six New Astronauts On Joy Ride Today Under NS-22 Mission; Watch Live

Blue Origin’s New Shepard 22 sub-orbital mission is heading toward its launch on August 4. The launch is scheduled for 7 pm IST today from the company’s Launch Site one in West Texas. Earlier today, Blue Origin revealed that the New Shepard Operations and Maintenance team has given the “Go” to proceed with the mission and six new astronauts will board the New Shepard capsule for the joy ride at an undisclosed amount.

The crew of #NS22 have been certified as ready to fly to space by CrewMember 7 Sarah Knights. Launch window opens tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. CDT / 13:30 UTC. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/VbvUOwqKqy — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) August 4, 2022

How to watch the launch live?

According to Blue Origin, the live coverage of the mission will begin 30 minutes before the liftoff i.e 7 pm IST. Interested viewers can tune in to the company’s official website, BlueOrigin.com. You can also visit its official social media handles for live updates on the mission.

Astronauts from Egypt and Portugal to visit space for the first time

NS-22 mission crew members Mario Ferreira and Sara Sabry will become the first astronauts from Portugal and Egypt, respectively, to visit space for the first time. Other crew members include Coby Cotton, co-founder of YouTube channel Dude Perfect, along with Vanessa O’Brien, Clint Kelly III and Steve Young.

Vanessa O’Brien is set to make a Guinness World Record called the Explorers' Extreme Trifecta. After her historic spaceflight, she would become the first woman to achieve extremes on land, sea and air-- climbing Mount Everest, diving to Challenger Deep and flying into outer space.

Another crew member Kelly has contributed to research and technology programs in the areas of computer science and robotics and he is also known to have photographed wildlife on every continent along with his wife. The final crew member Young is an avid fisherman, the former CEO of Young's Communications LLC (Y-COM) and a current member of the Space Coast Coastal Conservation Association (CCA).

The forthcoming mission would mark Blue Origin’s sixth crewed sub-orbital mission and the 22nd overall launch ever since the company’s establishment. Founded by Jeff Bezos in September 2000, the company offers space tours up to the Karman line, which is the boundary of space at an altitude of approximately 100 kilometres.