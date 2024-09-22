sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Fight Against Terrorism | PM Modi's US Trip | Quad Summit | Kolkata Horror |

Published 01:06 IST, September 22nd 2024

Breakthrough Discovery: Interaction of Radio Jet and Interstellar Gas in Dwarf Galaxy NGC 4395

Scientists at IIA discovered shock waves from a radio jet interacting with interstellar gas in dwarf galaxy NGC 4395.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Breakthrough Discovery: Interaction of Radio Jet and Interstellar Gas in Dwarf Galaxy NGC 4395
Breakthrough Discovery: Interaction of Radio Jet and Interstellar Gas in Dwarf Galaxy NGC 4395 | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

01:06 IST, September 22nd 2024