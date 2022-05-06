Canada Passes New Law Allowing Lawmakers To Prosecute Crimes Committed On Moon

Canada has amended its criminal code which would now allow the country's lawmakers to prosecute crimes committed on the Moon. The amendment bill was passed in Canada's House of Commons on April 29 as 181 Members of Parliament (MP) voted in favour whereas 144 voted against it.

The amended criminal code was outlined in a 443-page budget implementation bill and follows Canada's previously passed law which allows prosecuting offenders aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Canada's new space crime law

The new law states that any Canadian astronaut who commits a crime in space will be deemed an offender as if he has committed a crime on Canada's soil. According to an official release, the law would apply on the surface of the moon, on, or in relation to, a flight element of the Lunar Gateway or on any means of transportation to or from the Lunar Gateway. The Lunar Gateway is an under-construction outpost that would be installed in the lunar orbit to act as a connecting point between the earth and the moon.

Canada, along with the US space agency NASA as well as Europe's and Japan's space agency JAXA is contributing to the development of the gateway. The law also states that any Canadian astronaut will also be subject to punishment if his indictable offence "threatens the life or security of a Canadian crew member" or the act is "committed on or in relation to, or damages, a flight element provided by Canada".

(Artistic impression of Canadarm 3; Image: Canadian Space Agency)

Canada's role in developing the Lunar Gateway is to supply the Canadarm3 robotic arm, which would be fitted in the outpost for the following purposes. The robotic arm, which would include several distinct parts, is being designed to maintain, repair and inspect the Gateway, capture visiting vehicles, relocate Gateway modules as well as help astronauts during spacewalks.

According to NASA, the Gateway will likely be operational by 2026 and will act as a staging point for lunar exploration and even for future missions to Mars.