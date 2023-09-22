Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover To Wake Up Today: All You Need To Know

Quick links:
ISRO's to reconnect with Chandrayaan-3’s lander and rover Today on September 22, 2023 | Image: Republic
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to attempt re-establishing communication with Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on Friday , September 22. This comes after they were transitioned into sleep mode due to the onset of a lunar night, following a successful hop experiment.
As the lunar mission entered a period of darkness, ISRO made the 'strategic' decision to transition the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover into sleep mode to conserve power. However, the receivers of the lander were kept active, as stated By Isro officials ,enabling the collection of crucial data. Now, ISRO stands on the verge of re-establishing communication after this two-week lunar night.
Vikram and Pragyan, integral components of the mission, rely on solar energy harnessed by attached panels. Their primary operational phase coincided with the lunar day, which began on August 23. This phase ensures a steady supply of sunlight, vital for their functioning. However, the 14-day lunar night presented a significant challenge, with temperatures plummeting to a chilling minus 180 degrees Celsius, rendering technology inert in the absence of sunlight.
Despite these formidable conditions, ISRO remains optimistic. M Srikanth, Chandrayaan-3 mission operations director, expressed confidence in the performance and system health of Vikram and Pragyan, raising hopes for their reactivation after the lunar night passes.He said,”, "The performance of Vikram and Pragyan so far and the overall health of all systems have increased hopes of the two coming back to life after the night passes."
During the lunar night, survival strategies are two-fold. While batteries possess ample capacity to handle short eclipses, they lack the potency to maintain warmth throughout the prolonged night, resulting in dormancy. Srikanth explained, "Our batteries have sufficient capacity to tackle small eclipses, but they are not powerful enough to keep the systems warm throughout a lunar night." With the lunar dawn the lander, equipped with large solar panels, faces a relatively straightforward task. In contrast, the rover, with its deployable solar panel, demands precise positioning for optimal sunlight exposure, critical for reactivation.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission has exceeded its objectives, according to ISRO officials, placing India among the ‘league of nations’ with successful lunar landings. The hop experiment executed by the Vikram lander on September 4 not only showcases ISRO's technical prowess but also paves the way for future sample return and human missions on the Moon.The experiment also made India the only country to Hop on Moon and fist to do so on the lunar south-pole
The significance of the mission lay not only in the successful landing but also in the choice of landing site—the uncharted south pole of the Moon. This region, characterised by extreme temperature fluctuations, Substantiated by ISRO’s CHASTE, holds a substantial reservoir of water ice, crucial for sustaining future space exploration endeavours.
Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were entrusted with a range of tasks, including probing for the presence of water ice in lunar craters and recording relative temperatures. Notably, the mission confirmed the presence of sulphur and other minor elements, utilising advanced instruments like LIBS and APXS.These achievements not only mark a significant milestone for India but also pave the way for future endeavours in lunar exploration.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023
'India🇮🇳,
I reached my destination
and you too!'
: Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayaan-3 has successfully
soft-landed on the moon 🌖!.
Congratulations, India🇮🇳!#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3
... ... and here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface. pic.twitter.com/nEU8s1At0W— ISRO (@isro) August 25, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 27, 2023
Here are the first observations from the ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram Lander.
ChaSTE (Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment) measures the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the moon's… pic.twitter.com/VZ1cjWHTnd
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 29, 2023
In-situ scientific experiments continue .....
Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the Rover unambiguously confirms the presence of Sulphur (S) in the lunar surface near the south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements.… pic.twitter.com/vDQmByWcSL
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 31, 2023
In-situ Scientific Experiments
Another instrument onboard the Rover confirms the presence of Sulphur (S) in the region, through another technique.
The Alpha Particle X-ray Spectroscope (APXS) has detected S, as well as other minor elements.
This… pic.twitter.com/lkZtz7IVSY
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 31, 2023
In-situ Scientific Experiments
Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere - Langmuir Probe (RAMBHA-LP) payload onboard Chandrayaan-3 Lander has made first-ever measurements of the near-surface Lunar plasma environment over the… pic.twitter.com/n8ifIEr83h
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) September 4, 2023
Vikram Lander is set into sleep mode around 08:00 Hrs. IST today.
Prior to that, in-situ experiments by ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP and ILSA payloads are performed at the new location. The data collected is received at the Earth.
Payloads are now switched off.… pic.twitter.com/vwOWLcbm6P