sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |

Published 21:03 IST, September 16th 2024

Countdown to Mars: SpaceX Announces 2026 Mission | What You Need to Know

SpaceX plans its first uncrewed Starship mission to Mars for 2026, aiming to test landing capabilities. Successful tests could lead to flights within 4 years.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Countdown to Mars: SpaceX Announces 2026 Mission | What You Need to Know
Countdown to Mars: SpaceX Announces 2026 Mission | What You Need to Know | Image: Representational Image by AI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:03 IST, September 16th 2024