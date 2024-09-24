Published 19:28 IST, September 24th 2024
A New 'Mini-Moon' is Coming To Earth. Here's What We Know of It
Earth has captured Asteroid 2024 PT5 as a temporary mini-moon, offering scientists a rare opportunity to study it closely.
- Science News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Edited by: Himanshu Shekhar
Image: ESA
- 4 min read
