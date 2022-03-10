ESA's Juice Mission: Spacecraft To Endure Extreme Tests Before Launch; Know Details

The moons of Jupiter have been an intriguing subject for scientists owing to the mysteries they carry. In an attempt to solve some of those, the European Space Agency (ESA) is launching a new mission named Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) in 2023. So far, the agency has made significant progress in developing the mission spacecraft, which is currently undergoing rigorous testing before it gets exposed to the harshness of space.

You put the spacecraft in

You vacuum the air out

You make it hot and cold

Then you shake it all about.

You do the spacecraft testing,

and you blast it all with sound.

That's what it's all about. 🚀



Here's how we test spacecraft before they launch: https://t.co/2FVmPr27o2 pic.twitter.com/f8OLARhwRK — Planetary Society (@exploreplanets) March 9, 2022

From intense vibrations to extreme temperatures, the tests have it all

Considering how challenging the launch and outer space conditions are, the JUICE spacecraft is being subjected to conditions that include intense vibrations and extreme temperatures. The first leg of tests involves putting the spacecraft through a simulated environment with intense and sustained acoustic noise to make it resistant to the noise created by a rocket during launch. The engineers are testing JUICE at ESA's Large European Acoustic Facility that simulates launch sounds.

Another commonly encountered challenge is the intense vibration that a spacecraft inside a rocket experiences during liftoff. To ensure the spacecraft's hardware does not get damaged, ESA's HYDRA facility is testing the spacecraft by simulating a rocket’s intense vibrations. According to a report by Planetary society, this facility is capable of generating vibrations equivalent to an earthquake of 7.5 on the Richter scale.

Fluctuating temperatures are another major issue that can affect a spacecraft and jeopardise the mission. The difference in heat variations is threatening to a mission as constantly fluctuating temperatures can lead to the uneven expansion and contraction of the spacecraft and thus cause fractures. The JUICE spacecraft is being prepared for such conditions inside the thermovac chambers (image above), also called space simulators, which achieve a space-like vacuum and simulate extreme temperature differences. Interestingly, ESA has created a brand-new Wide Range Test Facility, to prepare the JUICE spacecraft against temperatures as low as -230 degrees Celsius.

The JUICE 2023 mission

The mission has been planned to study the moons of Jupiter- primarily Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto- as scientists aim to explore the secrets beneath their surface. The aforementioned Moons, along with Io – the most volcanically active place in the solar system, are called Galilean Moons, as they were first observed by Italian astronomer Galileo in the early 17th century. Click here to read more about the mission.

Image: Twitter/@exploreplanets