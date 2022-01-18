ESA's Mars Rover Rosalind Franklin Likely To Launch In September 2022

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Mars rover ‘Rosalind Franklin’ is likely to launch to the red planet in September this year, the agency revealed in the latest mission update. The rover is being developed under the ExoMars mission, in collaboration with the Russian space agency Roscosmos, which is also sending the Kazachok landing platform to Mars. It is worth mentioning that the launch was initially slated between July and August 2020 but was delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

🔴 Great news to start the New Year: @ESA_ExoMars teams are confident for a September launch to the Red Planet. And Rosalind Franklin rover's Earth-based twin has a name: Amalia! Watch her first steps off the lander platform onto a Mars-like terrain. https://t.co/eXV5KgdDTq pic.twitter.com/Nt9KYXdsfJ — ESA_ExoMars (@ESA_ExoMars) January 18, 2022

Rosalind Franklin passes maintenance and functional tests

Although the launch was extended giving scientists extra time to prepare, Rosalind Franklin is still undergoing minor maintenance and functional tests. ESA revealed that the rover has passed all the tests conducted in 2022 so far and all its instruments are ready for flight. Pietro Baglioni, ESA’s ExoMars rover team leader said as per the agency’s statement-

The rover is ready, and together with the recent drop test success for the parachutes, we are positive to be in time for the September launch date.

Currently in Italy’s Thales Alenia Space premises, the rover is accompanied by Roscosmos-made Kazachok landing platform. In late March, the engineers will again check the components of the rover and its landing platform before dispatching them to the launch site in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. “Just before that last trip on Earth, we will upload the final version of the software that will allow the rover to scout Mars autonomously”, Baglioni said. According to ESA, a launch window of ten days opens once every two years, which allows a spacecraft to reach Mars in the shortest time, around nine months.

(Image: ESA)

Meet Rosalind Franklin’s twin: Amalia

(Amalia rover; Image: ESA)

Engineers of the ExoMars are also testing a twin rover of Rosalind Franklin named Amalia in a simulated environment found on the red planet. Amalia is being used to create scenarios that Rosalind Franklin might encounter on Mars and the engineers plan to devise methods to tackle those problems. Andrea Merlo, ExoMars head of robotics says, “The fun has started. We will use Amalia to run risky operations, from driving around martian slopes seeking the best path for science operations to drilling and analyzing rocks”.

Image: ESA