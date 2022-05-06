First Solar Eclipse Of 2022 Captured In Unbelievable Satellite Visuals; Check Them Out

The first solar eclipse of this year occurred on April 30 which was witnessed in the regions across South America, the Pacific, Atlantic Ocean, and the Antarctic Ocean. Since the celestial event was not visible in India, you can not experience the phenomenon courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) satellites. The agency has shared unbelievable visuals of the solar eclipse which, although partial, ended up casting a huge shadow over the Earth.

#SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: On April 30, the Solar Ultraviolet Imager (#SUVI) on @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️caught a glimpse of the Moon's disk as it passed in front of the Sun during the first #SolarEclipse of 2022. This partial solar #eclipse was only visible across the Southern Hemisphere. pic.twitter.com/o1D5YGvQ7Y — NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) May 3, 2022

In a recent tweet, the NOAA revealed that the image above was captured by the Solar Ultraviolet Imager fitted onboard the agency's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) satellite. The satellite's instrument was able to capture a glimpse of the moon's disk as it obscured the Earth blocking the direct sunlight falling on our planet. These visuals are from April 30 when the partial solar eclipse, which was also the first of 2022, occurred.

Watch the sun and Earth from a new perspective

The NOAA shared multiple visuals on Twitter showcasing the stunning event unfolding. The short clip below was captured by the GOES series satellite and shows the event transpiring over the South American country of Chile. Apart from Chile, the event was also visible in parts of countries such as Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Peru, Bolivia and Brazil. "Despite the fact that this was a partial eclipse, the #GOESEast satellite caught a brief glimpse of the moon's shadow approaching Chile from the west before it merged with the sunset", the agency wrote in a tweet.

Despite the fact that this was a partial eclipse, the #GOESEast satellite caught a brief glimpse of the moon's shadow approaching Chile from the west before it merged with the sunset.

Can you see it? https://t.co/SzgykpThNI pic.twitter.com/rb2x5BCfJn — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) May 3, 2022

In addition to NOAA's satellites, the Global Oscillation Network Group (GONG) project-associated National Science Foundation telescope at Cerro Tololo in Chile also recorded the partial solar eclipse. This year, our planet is set to witness four eclipses in total, two of which are lunar and two are solar. The second eclipse, which would be a lunar is set to take place on May 16. The next solar eclipse will also be a partial one, according to TimeandDate and would occur on October 25.