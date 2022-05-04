From Human Illustrations To DNA, Here's What NASA Wants To Send Into Space For Aliens

Earlier last month, we reported about NASA's plan to beam coded binary messages into outer space, under the project 'Beacon in the Galaxy' (BITG) to establish communication with extraterrestrial life, if they're out there in the universe. These proposed messages include a number of components such as basic mathematical and physical concepts, the biochemical composition of life on Earth, a digitised depiction and position of our solar system in the universe as well as a depiction of the Earth's surface. But, there's something more interesting encrypted in the messages. Let us take a detailed look at what the binary messages carry in order to lure the aliens.

Pictorial representation of Hydrogen and DNA

(Image: Beacon in the Galaxy project)

NASA scientists have used the pictorial representation of Hydrogen, the most common element in the universe, in their binary message. These images were revealed in a study, wherein the scientists explained that the intention is to depict our units through universal natural constants. "For any life to exist, a host star must exist to create energy and hence the physical characteristics of Hydrogen and Helium would surely be known to ETI (Extraterrestrial Intelligent Civilizations)", the scientists wrote in their study.

In addition to this, the BITG message also includes a depiction of DNA structures to give the aliens an idea about what makes and what comprises its senders. As shown in the image below, the message depicts the four DNA structures- Adenosine, Guanosine, Cytidine, Thymidine.

(Image: Beacon in the Galaxy project)

Digital representation of humans

Scientists have coupled the image of DNA structures with a digitised photograph of male and human forms. As clearly visible in the image, the message includes waving humans, to appear more welcoming, next to a double-helix DNA structure and an object falling in the downward direction to symbolise gravity on Earth. "This page can easily be considered one of the most important parts of the message as a physical depiction of the senders of a cosmic message would certainly be of compelling interest", the scientists wrote.

The galactic address

(Image: Beacon in the Galaxy project)

In case the aliens get hold of the BITG messages and feel like contacting us, the experts have also sent an address of our solar system. The digital photo has the sun and the planets of our solar system lined up with the Earth having a little arrow to let the aliens know our precise location. "The message goes on to describe our host star and its planetary system in the Milky Way with a map of the Solar System", the scientists write. A world map, showing the current orientation of continents on Earth have also been included although the scientists acknowledged that these messages "may well not apply to intelligences which arose under other suns".

(Image: Beacon in the Galaxy project)