Full Worm Moon March 2023: When Will It Grace The Skies & Why Is It Called Lenten Moon?

In the morning hours of Tuesday (March 7, 2023), the full Moon will reach its peak. Notably, the final full Moon of this year's winter season will appear today, Monday, March 6, and Tuesday, March 7. Experts have also said that those places that will receive rainfall might witness a rare phenomenon called a moonbow.

For the uninitiated, a moonbow is similar to a solar rainbow, but instead of occurring in broad daylight, it appears at night and is created by moonlight when it is refracted through water droplets in the air. It is to be noted that the March Moon will look especially large when it reaches near the horizon because of the 'Moon illusion'.

Meanwhile, astronomer Gianluca Masi from The Virtual Telescope Project (VTP) told Newsweek, "I love admiring the full moon at twilight. You can enjoy it rising at sunset or setting at dawn while some light from the sun is around. This makes the local landscape visible and, together with the moon, offers a magnificent view. I always try to find the time to enjoy that show."

When to see the full Worm Moon

The moon only turns full at a specific moment. The upcoming Worm Moon will reach peak illumination at around 7:40 am. Eastern Time, or 4:40 am Pacific Time, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

What is Worm Moon & why is it called Lenten Moon?

March's full Moon is referred to as the "worm moon." For several years, it was called "earthworms", as it was believed that they appeared during the spring season. However, other research reports reveal another explanation. According to Captain Jonathan Carver's theory, the name Worm Moon refers to a different sort of "worm", beetle larvae, which emerge from the thawing bark of trees and other winter hideouts at this time. Notably, this year's March full Moon occurs before the spring equinox (March 20, 2023), making it the Lenten Moon.

After February's "mini-Moon," the worm Moon is considered the second-smallest of 2023. At the moment, the Moon turns full in March and it will be located around 2,49,000 miles away from the Earth.

Image: AP